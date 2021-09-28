His Mom Is Threatening To Get Up At The Wedding And Object Because His Fiancée Suffers From Schizophrenia

A 37-year-old man proposed pretty recently to a woman that he has been with for a year and a half now.

Before he met his now-fiancée, he was friends with her for a whole year before they started dating one another.

“…Despite her telling me that she was no good for me and that I deserved better, I pursued her relentlessly until she agreed to go on a date with me, and it was honestly one of the greatest days of my life,” he explained.

“My fiancée is beautiful, intelligent, and creative. However, I was her first real boyfriend because at a pretty young age she started to experience the beginnings of what is now full-blown ( but now stabilized) schizophrenia.”

Struggling with schizophrenia meant his fiancée left college following her sophomore year, and she also became estranged from her family.

Following dropping out of college, his fiancée couch surfed for an entire year, but then she decided to get proper help and get her illness under control.

After she was able to pull things together, she started working at Saks in sales. That’s actually where he ended up meeting her, not long after he broke up with a girlfriend that he had been seeing on and off.

His ex-girlfriend went to a big-name college, and she worked as a pharmacist. He ended things with her after realizing that they did not have a lot of shared interests, couple with the fact that she wanted to move from where they lived and he didn’t.

When he revealed to his mom and dad that he had broken things off with his ex, they were heartbroken because they absolutely adored her.

