His Twin Sister Is Getting Married On The Exact Same Day That He Lost His Wife And Daughter So He’s Telling Her He Can’t Go To The Wedding

A 30-year-old man has a twin sister that is going to be getting married soon. She just decided to tell him and the rest of their family that she picked a date this November, and she’s tying the knot at the house of her 31-year-old fiancée’s parents.

Bizarrely enough, even though there are 365 days in a year, his twin sister picked the exact same day that his wife and unborn baby girl passed away to have her wedding on.

It has been close to 2 years now since he lost his wife and his daughter, and he has struggled very much with their passing.

Additionally, it’s been hard on him to care for his 5-year-old son all alone.

“I love my sister and care about her happiness,” he explained. “And she really wants me to be there on her special day.”

“But in my heart I know I don’t think I could handle a wedding, seeing a beautiful happy couple celebrating their matrimony on the exact same day I lost my wife and daughter.”

“My first reaction when I found out was anger, my sister swears she forgot it was that date but she’s still asking me to go.”

Last year, on the one-year anniversary of his wife and daughter’s passing, he was a complete mess. He even asked his sister-in-law if she could take care of his son because he was worried about his son seeing him so upset.

Then, when his wife’s birthday came around and their wedding anniversary did too, he was having a tough time dealing with those days as well.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.