I Bet You Can’t Watch This Video Of Steve From Blue’s Clues Explaining Why He Suddenly Left The Show Without Tearing Up

Where are all my 90s kids who used to love watching Blue’s Clues on Nickelodeon?

Steve Burns was the original host of the show, which came out in 1996, but after 6 years on air, Steve abruptly disappeared.

In 2002, Steve left the show entirely, and was replaced by his younger brother named “Joe.”

After all these years, and so many rumors about why he actually left, Steve released a video on Nick. Jr’s Twitter account finally talking about his upsetting exit in honor of the show celebrating 25 years.

Steve starts out the video by asking if we have a second for him, before saying, “You remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff?”

“And then one day, I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news, I’m leaving. This is my brother Joe, he’s your new best friend,’ and then I got on a bus and I left and we didn’t see each other for like a really long time?”

Twitter; pictured above is a screenshot of Steve in his video

“Can we just talk about that? Great. Because I realize that was kind of abrupt.”

“Um, I just kinda got up and went to college. And that was really challenging by the way but great because I got to use my mind and take a step at a time and now I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do.”

