Mom Hit Head-On Driving Home From The Grocery Store With Her Whole Family, Leaving Her In The ICU

Saginaw, Texas. On September 15th, 25-year-old Kayleigh Smith-Griego was driving home from the grocery store along with her husband Andrew and their 2 young sons; 3-year-old Kasen and 3-month-old Aiden.

Kayleigh and her family were in Fort Worth driving down West Bailey Boswell Road when two teen boys in another car drove into their lane and hit them.

“On their way home from the grocery store, a vehicle from oncoming traffic lost control veering across multiple lanes of traffic hitting them head-on,” Melissa Kile, Kayleigh’s sister-in-law, wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“Andrew was driving at the time and Kayleigh was the passenger in the front seat both wearing seatbelts. Both boys were in car seats in the back seat.”

Isaiah and Elijah Lopez, the two teen boys who were in the other car that hit Kayleigh and her family, sadly passed away at the scene of the accident.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Kayleigh Smith-Griego

“At this time both boys and my brother Andrew sustained minor injuries, however, Kayleigh’s injuries are more critical,” Melissa continued.

Kayleigh was rushed to the ICU and had to have emergency surgery. She also was then placed on a ventilator.

Kayleigh suffered from a fractured sternum, which made it hard for her to breathe, and she did have to have part of her colon removed since it ruptured due to the accident.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.