Mom Passes Away After Being Hit And Run Over By 2 Different Cars That Then Drove Away

Nyack, New York. 40-year-old Katrina Grigsby was a single mom living in Nyack along with her son, and those closest to her say she had a heart of gold.

Katrina was kind, compassionate, bubbly, and a ray of sunshine to everyone who met her. Katrina’s son Khasyi was her best friend, and he was also the biggest priority in her life.

On September 4th, Katrina was walking along Rt 9W in the southbound lane when she was hit and run over by 2 different cars that then drove away.

Someone driving in the opposite direction ended up seeing Katrina lying in the road, and they stopped to try to help her.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Katrina with her son

“Clarkstown Police Officers responded to the area of Rt 9W and Rockland Lake North, for reports of a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 3:55 AM,” the Clarkstown Police Department said in a statement.

“The preliminary investigation has yielded that a 40-year-old female was walking alongside the southbound lanes of Rt 9W when she was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.”

“A vehicle traveling northbound found the victim, Katrina Grigsby of Nyack, lying on the roadway, while the witness was on scene a second vehicle struck the victim, that vehicle also left the scene but was later located in Haverstraw. The driver of that vehicle has charges pending against him at this time.”

Currently, the Clarkstown Police Department is trying to figure out who was behind the wheel of the first car that ran over Katrina.

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.