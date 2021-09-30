More Than 600 Children Were Nearly Kidnapped Last Year And Here’s When That’s Most Likely To Happen

It’s terrifying to stop and think that more than 600 children were nearly kidnapped last year in the United States alone, but that’s the sobering reality that the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children recently pointed out.

Adding to that, the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children says a child is most likely to be kidnapped by someone they do not know at all.

The National Center For Missing & Exploited Children has been focused on collecting information around attempted kidnappings so that they can better inform parents about the dangers and what to be on the lookout for.

In fact, there are actually specific times of days that parents should be on the highest alert, as that’s when children are most likely to be kidnapped.

“Attempted abductions occur more often when a child is going to or from school or school-related activities,” the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children explained.

“School-age children are at greatest risk on school days before and after school (7-9 a.m. and 3-4 p.m.) and after dinner time (6-7 p.m.).”

The National Center For Missing & Exploited Children then pointed out that kidnapping mostly happens when children are walking, playing, or riding on their bikes, so that’s another thing to pay attention to.

