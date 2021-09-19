Prepare Yourself Before Reading These True Ouija Board Stories That Are Going To Keep You Up All Night

It’s not exactly news: Ouija boards are downright creepy. I’m sure you even have some chilling stories of your own, but they sure don’t hold a candle to these.

These stories we collected from Reddit are downright terrifyingly true though, and you’re going to quickly understand why many people say you should never play with a Ouija board.

Prepare yourself before reading further, because these stories just might keep you from sleeping at all tonight!

Eliza

“Some of my friends and I brought a Ouija board to a pioneer cemetery in the country and were able to contact one of the women buried there. Normally I would have suspected that one of my friends was moving the planchette, but here’s what happened: This particular cemetery is out in the cuts, so there was no lighting, and the moon was not full enough to illuminate anything – our flashlights were our only source of light.”

“We walk through the cemetery, set up the board in a clearing, and start asking questions. At first, it does nothing but soon starts to move and we get a name: Eliza.”

“I’m still very skeptical and am wondering which one of these jokers is moving the planchette. Someone asks how old she was when she dies, the Ouija board says 54. We ask if she wants us to stay. She says yes.”

“One of my friends starts shining his flashlight on the gravestones around us, none of which anyone has looked at, which I know because in order to read them properly one would have to shine a light directly on the gravestone. One of the stones closest to us reads Eliza Taylor, 1862-1916. Needless to say, we freak…out and hightail it out of there.”

