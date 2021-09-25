People Who Live In The Country Share The Spine-Tingling Things That Really Happened To Them Out There In The Middle Of Nowhere

Ah, the country. One of the allures of living in an area that isn’t quite so populated is the fact that there’s plenty of peace and quiet to go around.

Your lack of plenty of neighbors though does mean there isn’t anyone close by in case you ever find yourself in need of help.

I’m not sure the people you’re about to hear about could have called anyone for help in order to make the spine-tingling things that happened to them in the country any less scary…

…But I have to say, if any of these things happened to me, I would be packing my bags and heading back to the nearest city ASAP.

Read on for some frightening things that happened to people that live in, well, the middle of nowhere.

Help Me

“I live in rural Wisconsin. Surrounded by corn, marsh, the works. I remember I was in my teens, outside at dusk with my parents but we were all doin’ our own thing.”

“Suddenly a woman’s voice yells “HELP ME” from the woods beside our house. Just loud enough to hear, but quiet enough for me to second guess what I heard.”

“My mom and dad both turned to look at me like “you heard that too right?”. Mom starts screaming “DO YOU NEED HELP WHERE ARE YOU” It’s moved from dusk to pitch black now and the hair stood up on my neck because it got TOO QUIET.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.