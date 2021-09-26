She Logged Into Her Best Friend’s Email Account And Declined The Offer From The College She Wanted To Go To But She’s Telling The Internet She’s Not Wrong

A teen logged into her best friend’s email account and declined the offer from the college she really wanted to go to, but she’s telling the internet that what she did was not wrong.

She started out by saying that she wanted to attend college in one country, and her best friend initially agreed to go with her.

“Ever since I was a child, I always dreamed of studying abroad,” she said.

“We all know the benefits of studying abroad and I am sure if I don’t profit from this now I will forever regret it later on.”

“Luckily for me, my parents are financially stable and can afford to send me abroad in order to gain such an invaluable experience.”

Her parents told her she could only study abroad under one condition; her best friend had to go too because they would not allow her to go all alone.

This really was not a huge issue, because she and her best friend had been planning all along to go to college together.

But then, her friend decided to apply to their dream school and another college that was in a completely different country.

“My friend got accepted to both of them but I only did to one,” she admitted.

