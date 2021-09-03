She’s Wanted For Allegedly Hanging Up On People Who Called 911

New Orleans, Louisiana. 25-year-old Precious Stephens used to work as a 911 operator for the Orleans Parish Communications District, and now she’s a wanted woman after allegedly hanging up on people who called 911.

“Working as a 911 operator with the Orleans Parish Communications District at the time, she is wanted for allegedly disconnecting 911 calls deliberately without obtaining necessary emergency information or relaying such emergencies to the other dispatchers for aid,” the NOPD Third District said in a Facebook post.

The report regarding Precious’s 911 calls was done on August 23rd, and she was fired from her position right after that.

“The district conducted an investigation into the quality of a random set of calls when they detected the problems with Stephens during her shifts Aug. 20 and Aug. 21,” NOLA reported.

NOPD Third District; pictured above is Precious Stephens

“A statement from the district highlighted how its own internal protocols identified the issues with Stephens, who was immediately turned over to police and dismissed from her post.”

There’s currently a warrant out for her arrest, and she is being charged with interfering with an emergency communication and malfeasance in office.

She has been on the run since Thursday, and if she’s found guilty of the charges against her, she could spend up to 5 years behind bars.

If you know where she is, the NOPD Third District is asking that you call them at 504.658.6030. You can also contact Crimestoppers at 504.822.1111.

