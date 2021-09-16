Stylishly Spooky Finds And Fun Fall Decor You Can Get On Etsy For Under $43

I know fall is still technically a few days away, but it’s the best time of year and I feel like we all need something to really look forward to.

Beautiful red and gold leaves, cozy sweaters, carving pumpkins, curling up by the fire with a warm drink, and a cozy oversized blanket…these are just some of the most exciting things that late September has to give us.

Also, decorating like crazy is another fun aspect of autumn so if you’re looking to treat yourself to some new decor, let’s talk.

From adorable welcome mats to stylishly spooky finds, I have a few things you’re sure to fall in love with.

The best part is, everything is less than $43!

Here at Chip Chick, we pick products we love and think you will enjoy too. Chip Chick has affiliate partnerships, which means we get a piece of the revenue from your purchase.

Hey There Pumpkin Welcome Mat

If you need a little something to dress up your front porch (even if it’s just for the UPS guy who’s delivering all your packages) this welcome mat from Shop By The Palms is pretty perfect!

You can get it here for $42.50

