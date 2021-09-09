Teen Who Dreamed Of Playing Football In College Sadly Crushed In An Elevator Accident

Atlanta, Georgia. 18-year-old JauMarcus McFarland dreamed of playing football in college, and his family was excited to get to see him accomplish that goal.

JauMarcus was from Maryland Heights, Missouri, but he lived in Atlanta and was a student at Champion Prep Academy.

“The Champion Prep Academy is a rigorous post-graduate academic-athletic program for students who wish to continue their desire to earn a four-year scholarship at an accredited four-year college,” their website explains.

On September 1st at around 3 in the afternoon, JauMarcus was heading to football practice and got into the elevator with his teammates at 444 Suites Student Housing.

The elevator that JauMarcus was on collapsed, and he became stuck in between the second and third levels of the housing complex.

GoFundMe; pictured above is JauMarcus

JauMarcus’s teammates desperately tried to help him, and firefighters attempted to extract him from the elevator for more than an hour.

Although JauMarcus was eventually freed and rushed to the Atlanta Medical Center, he sadly passed away there.

“Our beloved JauMarcus McFarland, of Missouri, tragically died on September 1st, in an elevator accident,” a GoFundMe page created for JauMarcus reads.

