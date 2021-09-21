2 Years Ago This College Girl Was Stabbed To Death In A Park By A 14-Year-Old Boy Who Just Pleaded Guilty

New York, New York. Tessa Majors was a vibrant 18-year-old who had moved from Charlottesville, Virginia to attend college in New York City.

She got into the prestigious Barnard College, and so she moved north to the Big Apple in the fall of 2019.

Tessa’s future was so very bright, but she sadly would never get to finish her first semester in New York City.

Instagram; 18-year-old Barnard student Tessa Majors smiles in the photo above

Tessa’s friends and family say she was a gifted and talented musician. She played in a band called Patient 0 and she frequently posted about the shows they performed in on social media.

“We lost a very special, very talented, and very well-loved young woman,” Tessa’s family said about her in a statement.

“Tess shone bright in this world, and our hearts will never be the same.”

Instagram; Tessa is pictured above playing on stage in her band

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.