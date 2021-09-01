These 3 Women Were Murdered 14 Months Apart And After 2 Decades The Man Who Took Their Lives Has Just Been Named As A Suspected Serial Killer

Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The murders of three women in the early 2000s have just been connected to a suspected serial killer after a 20-year long investigation into their tragic deaths in Southern Florida.

The interwoven stories of Kimberly Dietz-Livesey, Sia Demas, and Jessica Good began 21 years ago in Cooper City, Florida.

It was June 22nd, 2000, and a suitcase lying close to the road was opened up to reveal the remains of Kimberly Dietz-Livesey inside.

Broward Sheriff’s Office; pictured above is Kimberly Dietz-Livesey

Weeks after that horrifying discovery, Sia Demas was found on August 9th in Dania Beach. She had been shoved inside of a duffel bag that again, was found near a road.

Broward Sheriff’s Office; pictured above is Sia Demas

Then, an entire year passed before Jessica Good was found dead in Miami on August 30th, 2001.

Unlike Kimberly and Sia, she was not recovered from inside of a suitcase or a bag; she was found floating inside of Biscayne Bay.

