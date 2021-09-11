Unfortunately, mom-shaming really is everywhere and there is always someone there on the internet who is more than happy to pick apart what you do (or don’t do) with your kids.

This mom’s refreshing and honest post about mom-shaming is going viral for all the right reasons.

Caitlin Fladager is a mental health advocate, writer, and mom who is not giving any more attention to mom-shamers, and she’s getting real about what they pick her apart for.

In a post on Instagram, Caitlin shared a photo of her children eating McDonald’s, along with:

“What’s something you let your kids do that has been “mom-shamed”?”

“Sometimes I make my kids awesome dinners and do fun activities with them, but some days I get them McDonald’s and let them watch a lot of TV (YouTube).”

“What’s something you let your kids do that has been “mom-shamed”?”

“I want to celebrate all we do for our kids, even the “frowned upon” things. We’re all doing the best we can!”

Quite a few moms were quick to weigh in on Caitlin’s post and share what they get attacked for, and some of them are just mind-boggling.

Instagram; pictured above, Caitlin’s kids enjoy McDonald’s for dinner and watch TV

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.