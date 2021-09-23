This Toddler Was Attacked By Her Neighbor’s Dogs While She Was Playing Outside, Leaving Her In The Hospital For Weeks

Atlanta, Georgia. Jolie is a 2-year-old toddler currently in the hospital, where she has sadly been since being attacked by her neighbor’s dogs weeks ago.

It was August 31st, and Jolie was playing outside when she was brutally attacked by the two dogs owned by her neighbor.

She was home alone with her dad, who quickly stepped away to get Jolie’s coat. When he came back over to his daughter just moments later, he couldn’t believe what he saw.

“I was scared to death,” Jolie’s dad, Jeremy Reach, said to CBS46 about the horrifying scene.

“There were two dogs. One kind of had her by the shoulder, the other by the leg. I chased them off, kicked them and they ran back home.”

Facebook; pictured above is Jolie

Jolie suffered multiple injuries from the dogs, and she spent one week in the pediatric ICU, before being moved to a regular room in the hospital, where she has been for two weeks now.

“She’s had to have multiple surgeries to repair damaged and infected areas,” Jeremy wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“She’s had to have a catheter for a week hoping for healing to begin without getting infected. One of the wounds on her hip has required a vac pump to ensure that her hip bones will not become infected.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.