18-Year-Old Stabbed To Death Over 30 Times After Going To Meet Her Ex To Discuss Their Relationship

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Morgan McCaffery graduated in June of last year from Nazareth Academy High School, a private all-girls school located in Philadelphia.

She was 18-years-old and thrilled to have been accepted to Manor College that fall to study dental hygiene.

A GoFundMe page created for her reads, “Anyone who knew Morgan knew how strong, courageous, independent, and loving she was.”

“She would light up any room she walked into and had the most beautiful personality. She was always taking care of everyone and spreading her love.”

Morgan had dated another 18-year-old named Gilbert Newton III for about a year, but then she decided to break things off with him.

Morgan had shared with one of her friends that the reason she ended things with Gilbert was that he had made threatening statements to her, and he was also abusive.

Facebook; Morgan is pictured above

On the morning of July 27th, 2020, at around 8 a.m., Morgan agreed to meet up with Gilbert to talk about things between them and their relationship.

They had texted a lot the previous evening, and Gilbert was bringing up their breakup.

Grab your alibi and join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.