A Scooter Accident In Bali Left Her In A Coma With A 1% Chance Of Survival And She Is Making Big Improvements On Her Road To Recovery

Santa Clara, California. Kaitlyn McCaffery is a young woman from Santa Clara who has spent the last few years traveling to some amazing parts of the world.

She’s visited over 50 countries, and her loved ones characterize her as kind, cheery, bright, and the sweetest soul you could ever hope to meet in your life.

A few months ago, Kaitlyn was in Bali, when she, unfortunately, had a terrible accident that left her fighting for her life with a brain injury.

It was on July 31st and Kaitlyn was headed home to her apartment, riding her scooter, when she got into an accident.

Two young men stopped to help her, and she would have surely lost her life had that not intervened.

GoFundMe; Kaitlyn is pictured above

Kaitlyn was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was she was diagnosed with several injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.

Her family found a hospital in California to transfer Kaitlyn to so she could be close to home, but she needed to be airlifted home to the tune of $250,000.

A friend of Kaitlyn’s mom named Dena Gustus Cruz put together a GoFundMe to help Kaitlyn’s family put together the money needed to safely transfer her stateside.

