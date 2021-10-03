You’re never too old to dress up as your favorite Disney character! Don’t feel like going as a princess?

Don’t worry, I have you covered!

These are the best and most affordable Disney costumes you won’t be able to wait until Halloween to wear.

And, they are ALL under $100! Some as cheap as $29!

Here at Chip Chick, we pick products we love and think you will enjoy too. Chip Chick has affiliate partnerships, which means we get a piece of the revenue from your purchase.

Jasmine From Aladdin

Want a beautiful yet affordable take on one of the best Disney princesses?

Check out this Jasmine costume! The panel around the belly is sheer, and it comes with the headband.

Get it here for $35.20

