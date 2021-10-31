Conjoined Twin Girls Who Captured Hearts Across The Internet Sadly Pass Away After 58 Days

Louisville, Kentucky. Over this summer, Charla Cook was pregnant and she and her husband Logan were ready to welcome the twin girls they were expecting into their family this fall.

Charla’s due date was October 27th, and she had already been surprised enough to learn that she was carrying twins.

When she went in for another ultrasound a few months ago, she was even more surprised to hear that her twin girls were actually conjoined.

“The best thing the hospital could offer was the option to terminate within 4 days,” Dana Young explained on a GoFundMe page created for Charla and Logan’s girls.

“Not giving them enough time to ethically process what they had just found out or not giving them time to find surgeons that could help their twin girls.”

Charla and Logan were set on trying everything they could to help their girls, and they spoke to many professionals within the medical world in an effort to figure out the best course.

“…After going to multiple hospitals and meetings with several professionals we have received the hopeful news that the team of doctors in Florida are willing to try separation if all goes well with the evaluation once they are born,” Dana said in an update on the GoFundMe page.

On September 1st, Charla and Logan welcomed their twin girls into the world, whom they named Lakelyn and Laylie.

Facebook; pictured above are Lakelyn and Laylie

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.