Everyone Thought The Worst When This Baby’s Carseat Was Found Empty In The Woods But Thankfully She Has Been Found Safe

Lamartine, Wisconsin. Yesterday evening at 10:30 p.m., a woman was involved in a small car accident along with her male friend 24-year-old Jordan and his young daughter 4-month-old Serenity.

The trio ended up driving the car they were in into a ditch, and not long after the crash, Jordan and Serenity were reported as missing by the female friend that had been with them at the time.

“Jordan and his baby, who was removed from the vehicle and carried in a car seat, left the vehicle and walked into a marshy area and the female lost sight of them a short time later,” the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office explained in a statement shared on Facebook.

It’s not clear why Jordan headed away from the accident along with Serenity in the first place, but after they did, they disappeared.

Facebook; pictured above is Jordan

Jordan’s friend managed to free the car from the ditch, and she headed home. When she was not able to reach Jordan over the course of the next few hours, she called the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 in the morning today.

Deputies wasted no time getting to the scene of the accident to comb through the area in an attempt to locate Jordan and Serenity.

They did not find this dad and daughter duo, but they did find something disturbing.

“They located the car seat, empty, in a wooded area north of the crash scene,” the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office continued in their statement.

