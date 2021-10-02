For Years Now She Hasn’t Worked, Gotten Out Of Bed, Or Done Anything And Her Boyfriend Is Begging The Internet For Help

A 32-year-old man is wondering what to do about his 31-year-old girlfriend who hasn’t gotten out of bed in years…and we do mean years.

She hasn’t gone to work. She hasn’t cleaned. She hasn’t done anything. Now, this is becoming more than he can deal with.

We’re kind of wondering how it’s been going on for so long, given that they have been together for 6 years.

This man did say his girlfriend is kind, very intelligent, and overall a wonderful woman.

“She is incredibly patient, warm, and friendly – all admirable traits. However, she does absolutely nothing,” he explained.

“I mean nothing. She won’t get out of bed before 3 pm. No chance. She will lay in bed for 4-6 hours after waking up, doing nothing.”

“She’ll eventually get up to eat something, won’t clean up after herself, then most likely get back in bed.”

“In addition to this, she refuses to work.”

“She is very well educated and intelligent but refuses to do anything with her time,” he continued.

