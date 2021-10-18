Glister Paradise After Dark Flat Iron Review: The Most High Tech & Stylish Flat Iron You Can Get

I love flat ironing my hair, but it just doesn’t love me back. I’ve used a bunch of different popular flat iron brands too, but none of them have made a difference.

My hair just always ends up trashed.

I have to admit I wasn’t quite sure how I would feel about the Glister Paradise After Dark Flat Iron when they asked me to review one, but I have to say it’s changed my track record of frizzy and damaged hair.

I’ve been using this for a few months now and I’m never going back. I honestly dumped my other flat irons in the trash, because why keep using what doesn’t work well?

Here at Chip Chick, we pick products we love and think you will enjoy too. Chip Chick has affiliate partnerships, which means we get a piece of the revenue from your purchase.

What makes all the difference is that the Glister Paradise After Dark Flat Iron sports some pretty high-tech features.

It has Far Infrared Technology to perfectly balance out heat distribution, which in turn keeps your hair frizz-free.

The second thing it has that’s pretty amazing is a pair of premium Tourmaline Gemstone infused OnePass floating plates, which means this heats up very quickly and also reduces the damage and breakage your hair usually experiences.

It also comes complete with a no-slip grip so you won’t have to worry about any accidents, and a swivel cord to keep things out of your way.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.