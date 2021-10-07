Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her With Her Sister And Now That They’re Pregnant She’s Telling The Internet She Wants To Cut All Contact

A 25-year-old woman has a 23-year-old stepsister who has been in her life since she was 4-years-old.

Her dad got married to her stepsister’s mom, and after that, they became a close-knit family.

When her stepsister was 14, she was diagnosed with cancer, which she fought for 2 years before being able to beat it.

While her stepsister was sick, her parents made her give up all activities she had after school so that she could instead work and make enough money to help pay her stepsister’s medical expenses.

She was also required to take her stepsister to all of her doctor visits. She wasn’t allowed to exclude her sister from anything, not that she really got to go anywhere.

Fast forward to college, and she met her boyfriend named Ben during her junior year. They fell in love, moved in with one another after graduating, and were together for 3 years after that.

Then, this July, she walked in on her stepsister and Ben in her own bedroom. She immediately broke up with Ben, and he ended up moving out of their place.

“My sister apologized at first but then backed off,” she said. “I thought she was giving me space but last week she called and asked if we could meet up.”

“She told me that she and Ben were in love and were just telling me as a courtesy before they started posting photos online.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.