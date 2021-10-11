Just Before She Graduated College She Was Strangled To Death In Her Apartment 29 Years Ago And Her Case Has Since Gone Cold

Athens, Georgia. In the spring of 1992, 22-year-old Jennifer Lynn Stone was just months away from graduating from the University of Georgia.

Jennifer was pursuing her degree in advertising, and given that she was incredibly creative, it was the perfect fit for her.

Jennifer was passionate about photography and design. She was part of the Kappa Delta sorority. She was bright, exuberant, and a joy for everyone to be around.

She lived all by herself, except for her two cats, in a tiny three room apartment that sat at 187 Hull Street.

She had moved to Hull Street 8 months prior to April of 1992, and it seemed like the perfect location since it was within walking distance to nearly everything.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation; pictured above is Jennifer Lynn Stone

On April 23rd, 1992, Jennifer had arranged to meet twice with a group of other students who attended the University of Georgia so that they could complete a group project together.

That day, a Thursday, Jennifer was supposed to meet with her group at noon and then again that evening at 6 p.m.

Jennifer not only missed her noon meeting; she missed her evening one too. Her group became concerned, and so they headed over to where Jennifer lived to see if she was alright.

