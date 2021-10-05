She’s Being Accused Of Ruining Her Brother’s Wedding Over Refusing To Watch All The Kids That Will Be There For $50

A 20-year-old young woman has a 28-year-old brother named Nate who is set to marry his 32-year-old fiancée Emily in one week.

Before Emily came into the picture, she was super close to Nate, but Emily changed it all. Now, they’re certainly not as close as they used to be, but they do frequently speak to each other.

As for how she feels about Emily? There’s simply no getting along with her, because they don’t agree on anything, really.

Anyway, back to Nate and Emily’s wedding. At first, she was not even invited to the wedding at all, because Emily thinks kids include everyone under 21, and Emily did not want any children at the wedding.

Since she’s only 20, she fell into Emily’s kid category.

She approached her brother about how hurtful it would be to not even get to be there for his wedding, and Nate was able to get Emily to give her an invite to just the ceremony. Not the reception.

Well, a few days ago their family got together for dinner, and Emily said in front of everyone that she wants to have a babysitter at the wedding for her guests who have kids so they can bring them without having them be at the actual wedding.

“And somehow, she mentioned that she would love for me and my boyfriend (20m) to look over the kids,” this young woman said.

“My bf and I love children, we’re actually studying to become a teacher and pediatrician. We were on board with it until we heard that we’d be watching 40-ish kids for six hours, and only get paid $50 each.”

