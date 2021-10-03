She’s Considering Calling CPS On Her Brother So She Can Get Custody Of Her 4-Year-Old Niece But She’s Asking The Internet To Weigh In

A 25-year-old woman had a “falling out” with her 28-year-old brother around 2 years ago. Since then, she really has not been able to see her 4-year-old niece Anna.

Despite the fact that she wasn’t speaking to her brother, she would send Anna Christmas and birthday presents, and sometimes she would even be able to speak to her over the phone.

She was very worried that Anna would feel abandoned, and so she wanted to continue the phone calls to help Anna not feel like that.

Last week, she decided to contact her brother to see if he would be ok with her getting Anna and taking her to a nearby park with her 2-year-old son.

She’s 9-months pregnant with her second child, and she wanted to be able to take the kids out and play before she is stuck home for a while with a newborn.

Her brother said yes, and last weekend, she and her husband picked up Anna and took the children to the park that morning.

“The issue is, Anna’s teeth were gone,” she said.

“Like, literally all of her front teeth were rotted down to little black nubs. It was heartbreaking for my husband and I to see. The last time I saw her she had minor tooth decay, but not crazy like this.”

“Brother and Anna’s mom ( not together) have excuses about how they lost birth certificate, social security card, don’t have money or time, etc.”

