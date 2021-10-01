The Cutest And Coziest Amazon Throw Blankets That You Can Cuddle Under For Less Than $25

As soon as the temperature starts to drop, there’s nothing nicer than cuddling up under a cute and cozy throw blanket.

No matter what kind of throw you’re looking for, I found a few for you that are soft, large enough to cover you from head to toe, and made in beautiful colors or prints.

Every single one would be a stylish addition to your home this fall, whether you plan on putting them on your couch or across your bed.

Get ready to Netflix and chill while staying warm, all for under $25!

Here at Chip Chick, we pick products we love and think you will enjoy too. Chip Chick has affiliate partnerships, which means we get a piece of the revenue from your purchase.

The Fluffy Faux Shag Style Fur Throw

This fluffy faux fur throw is as soft as a cloud and measures 50 by 60 inches. It comes in white (shown above), blue, black (shown below), cream, grey, pink, and teal.

It’s a great weight, doesn’t shed, and features a wool-like sherpa on the back with a fleecy fur shag style fabric on the front.

If it gets dirty, don’t worry, it’s easy to wash. Just throw it right in your washing machine!

