These Drugstore Beauty Buys Have A Cult Following And They’re Under $10 On Amazon

In my younger years, I really believed that the most expensive beauty buys did the best job. Boy, was I pretty uneducated.

There are plenty of drugstore beauty buys that do just as great a job as their more expensive, designer counterparts. Honestly, I’m convinced the ones on this list do an even better job, and they’re all under $10 on Amazon!

Let’s get right to my favorite drugstore beauty buys that have earned a cult following for good reasons.

L’Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara

This is my absolute favorite mascara I have ever tried! I buy this in bulk now and it’s the only mascara I use.

Nothing adds volume and lash length like this does! It doesn’t get clumpy and it washes off easily with makeup remover.

I use Washable Blackest Black and I apply at least 2 coats. It comes in a variety of different colors with a waterproof or washable option.

You can get it here on sale right now for $8.98!

