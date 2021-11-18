18-Year-Old Asks The Internet What To Do About Her Mom Trying To Force Her To Donate Eggs So She Can Get Pregnant With Her Fiancé

Sometimes I really wish certain things on the internet were fake. Like this.

An 18-year-old’s 43-year-old mom is pretty much trying to force her to donate her eggs to her so she can get pregnant with her fiancé.

“I turned 18 at the end of May. When I was about 14, my mother asked me if I would be willing to help her have a baby one day,” she started out by explaining.

She had said yes to her mom at the time, and she didn’t completely understand what it all meant back then.

Her mom is trying to hold her to the agreement they made when she was 14, but she changed her opinion on the situation and does not want to go through with it.

“My mom has been threatening to kick me out over my refusal,” she continued.

“She is pressuring me to sign a contract that would bind me to one cycle sometime before I turn 30 and she has even discussed me carrying a baby for her once I’m done with school.”

“I feel very nervous about this and I’m trying to stall/hold out until I am no longer under her roof. I can’t afford to move out.”

She isn’t certain she would be able to get out of a contract with her mom if she did even sign one, which also concerns her.

