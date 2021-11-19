A Dad And His 13-Year-Old Daughter Miraculously Survived A Plane Crash In The Woods And An iPad Helped Rescue Them

Bear Creek Township, Pennsylvania. 58-year-old Chris White spent his whole life dreaming of getting to obtain a pilot’s license, and it’s a dream that he recently realized after decades of working hard to put his family and their needs first.

One thing that Chris has loved doing since getting his license is taking his 13-year-old daughter Angela along with him for Sunday flights through the Poconos.

It was November 14th when Chris and Angela took off from the Wilkes Barre Scranton Airport in a Cessna 150 plane that Chris was piloting, as they have done for so many Sundays.

Unfortunately, things went horribly wrong on this flight for Chris and Angela not long after they took off at approximately 4:30 in the afternoon.

“Chris was using an iPad for his flight program and was using a transponder to maintain communication of their flight status with the local air traffic control tower,” Chris and Angela’s loved ones wrote on a CaringBridge page created for Angela.

“They typically return home around 7:30 pm, but Sharon became worried when 8:30 pm and then 9:00 pm arrived and she had not heard from Chris.”

GoFundMe; pictured above Chris and Angela smile

“She tried calling, but with no answer. She drove to the airport to find Chris’s truck still parked there, covered with a half-inch of snow, and no plane in sight. It was then she knew something was terribly wrong.”

“She called 911, and the dispatcher was able to connect with the air traffic controller, who had noticed that Chris’s plane had previously dropped off the radar.”

