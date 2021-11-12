A Handsome Guy Walks Into A Bar 15 Years Ago, Never To Be Seen Again: Where Is Brian Shaffer?

Columbus, Ohio. Back in 2006, Brian Shaffer was 27-years-old, and two years into medical school at Ohio State University’s College of Medicine.

Brian was passionate about playing guitar in his free time, and he dreamed of one day getting to start his own band while also being a doctor.

He was dating a young woman that his loved ones were positive he was planning on proposing to that same year, and the couple was headed to Miami to celebrate their time off from school for spring break.

Perhaps Brian was going to use their getaway to pop the question to the woman he loved, but he never got the opportunity to do that.

15 years ago, Brian walked into a bar, never to be seen again.

Facebook; pictured above is a photo of Brian shortly before his disappearance

It was March 31st, 2006, and to celebrate the fact that spring break was about to start, Brian got together with his friends for a night out on the town.

The young men made their way to the Ugly Tuna Saloona, which was located in Columbus at 1546 N. High Street.

This bar was located quite close to the campus of Ohio State University, so it wasn’t hard for them to get to.

