He Broke Up With His Fiancée For Cheating On Him And He’s Telling The Internet Everyone Is Blaming Him After She Took Her Own Life

This has to be one of the saddest things I have ever read online.

A 27-year-old woman took her own life after her 28-year-old fiancé broke up with her over a pretty big lie and refused to take her back.

After her tragic death, this poor man was blamed for everything and for driving her to ultimately make the choice that she did.

He started out by saying, “I need some serious advice as I’m pretty much being cornered by basically everyone and I really don’t know what else to do as my mental state is declining and I’m left wondering if it’s really all my fault?”

He continued to explain that he was with his ex-fiancée for around 6 years. They were engaged for 4 of those years.

They were first introduced to one another at a party and things really clicked for them. She was pretty, she had a wonderful personality, and she also shared some of his hobbies and interests.

She seemed like a pretty perfect match for him.

Last April, she started to change.

He did pick up on how she was changing, and it started out small. She began choosing to wear more revealing clothing for work. She began wearing more makeup.

