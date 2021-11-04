Her Son Is Struggling With Bad Falls And This Mom Is Hoping To Get The $19,000 Needed For A Service Dog

Cincinnati, Ohio. Kim Winnicki lives in Cincinnati along with her husband and their three sons. One of their sons, Liam, was born 13 weeks prematurely, and since that day, he has encountered many challenges in life.

“He has been a fighter since the beginning,” Kim wrote on a GoFundMe page for Liam. Liam is currently in physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy, and yet, he still faces obstacles on a daily basis.

“Liam is on the Autism Spectrum,” Kim explained. “Some of his struggles are physical, some are social, and some are sensory.”

Liam has a hard time in school and at home, and it’s difficult for him to focus. That trouble with focus, coupled with the fact that he experiences instability physically means that he sadly has had a few bad falls over the last couple of months.

This summer, Liam and his family were at Kinds Island, and he fell so badly that paramedics were called out to help him.

One week during school recently, he fell two times in just one week. Liam is becoming more anxious and concerned about having more falls, and it’s impacting his upbeat personality.

Kim also had a horrifying thing happen recently when she was holding Liam’s hand and walking through a parking lot.

Somehow, Liam was able to break free from Kim and began running. A car very nearly hit Liam that day, and Kim described that moment as “one of worst moments” she ever went through as a mom.

Through doing a lot of research and speaking to many people, Kim realized a service dog could greatly help Liam in his day-to-day life.

