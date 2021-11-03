Mom Of 3 Diagnosed With 2 Different Kinds Of Breast Cancer

Raynham, Massachusetts. Jenna Lyons is a mom of three young boys; ages 10, 8, and 5. Two years ago, Jenna ended up being diagnosed as having Stage 1b breast cancer.

Back then, Jenna had a mastectomy done on her right side, where the cancer was, and she was hopeful that she wouldn’t have to undergo any chemotherapy afterward.

“Three months later, Jenna found a mistake in her medical records indicating that the doctors had overlooked something critical,” her brother Andre explained on a GoFundMe page.

Due to the error the doctors made, Jenna needed 12 weeks of chemotherapy weekly to start, and then in the 9 months after that, she needed to receive chemo every three weeks.

On September 18th, 2020, Jenna was finally done with all of her chemotherapy treatments.

Jenna seemed to be fine, up until earlier this year, when she began having pain in her ground and hip areas.

Jenna had multiple x-rays taken, but they revealed nothing. Jenna continued to experience a lot of pain, and it became worse and throughout other parts of her body.

Again, Jenna had x-rays taken, and still, she didn’t have any answers as to what was going on with her.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Jenna with her sons

