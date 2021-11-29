She Picked Her Twins Up From School And Was Walking Them Home When Her Ex Shot Then Killed Her

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On Friday, November 19th, 24-year-old Sykea Patton had picked up her 4-year-old twin boys from school and began walking home with them.

When Sykea and her twins got to North Preston Street at around 3:11 that afternoon, police say her ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Donavan Crawford, shot her right there in front of her children.

Although an ambulance rushed Sykea to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, she sadly was pronounced dead a short time after arriving.

A few days later, Donavan was arrested and charged with a slew of different things, such as murder, weapons charges, and recklessly endangering another person.

He was denied bond and is currently behind bars.

Sykea’s loved ones say that she had a heart of gold and just adored her twin boys.

“They loved her,” Sykea’s grandma, Vernon Brown, said to NBC10 at a vigil held for Sykea. “And she was fun. And she didn’t deserve that.

During Sykea’s vigil, purple balloons were released in her honor. There were also candles lit for her and flowers set down on the street where she sadly passed away.

