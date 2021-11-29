The North Chicago Police Department Is Helping Children In Need Of Holiday Cheer And Their Goal This Year Is To Reach 55 Families

North Chicago, Illinois. The North Chicago Police Department has helped children in need of holiday cheer for close to three decades now with their program that they call “Shop With A Cop.”

Every December, police officers from the North Chicago Police Department take children who really need a hand making their Christmas bright shopping with them, using money donated by supporters of the program.

Each child is given a budget for their shopping, and officers then go around and help them shop for what they would like to have as their Christmas gift.

Shop With A Cop brings much-needed cheer to children in need while also fostering connection throughout the community.

“Shop With A Cop has been going on for more than 26 consecutive years here in the city of North Chicago,” Mayor Leon Rockingham, Jr. explained in a Facebook video about the Shop With A Cop program.

Facebook; pictured above one of the members of the North Chicago Police Department helps shop for Christmas presents

“And the volunteers that come and take part have truly helped the kids of our community. Without their help, there’d be children that would not have a Christmas, or presents under the tree.”

Each year, the North Chicago Police Department has been able to help more than 50 children from different families with Shop With A Cop, and this year, they’re aiming to help at least 55 families.

The North Chicago Police Department completely relies on donations in order to spread holiday cheer to these children in need, and their program is also greatly supported by the Lake Bluff, Illinois Target and City BBQ in Vernon Hills.

