These Deodorants Are Being Recalled Because They Contain A Chemical That Causes Cancer

A few days ago, the FDA announced in a press release that The Procter & Gamble Company is issuing a recall on some of their deodorants for one alarming reason; they contain a chemical that causes cancer.

That chemical is called benzene, which is a known carcinogen.

It recently was found to be in Secret and Old Spice brand deodorants.

“Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening,” the FDA explained in their press release.

“Based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment.”

“Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources.”

“To date, The Procter & Gamble Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution.”

“The affected products are used as antiperspirants and hygiene products and are packaged in aerosol cans.”

Here’s a list below for you all of the deodorants that are being recalled:

