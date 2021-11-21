This Dad Was Trying To Help His Teen Daughter By Letting Her Know Her Bikini Top Was See-Through But He’s Telling The Internet His Wife Is Accusing Him Of Body-Shaming

A dad has a 17-year-old daughter, who recently bought a brand new bikini top. She put it on and decided to use their family hot tub, and while she was out there, he was sitting in their living room.

When she was done using the hot tub, she walked into the house and her dad noticed something concerning to him.

“The water had made her bikini top basically completely see-through,” he explained. “I didn’t want to embarrass her because I know it’s awkward coming from the father but I thought she should know.”

So, he made the decision to speak up and let his daughter know what was going on with her bikini top, and he tried to break the news to her as gently as he could.

“I told her “I don’t mean to embarrass you but the water turned your bikini top see-through”. She said “wait like you can see my boobs?” and I said yes,” he said.

She was embarrassed though, and she ran over to the mirror in their living room to see what he was talking about.

She clearly realized her dad was right, and he said to her he was just trying to help make sure that she didn’t wear it outside the house and accidentally give all of her friends a show.

She did say that she was glad her classmates wouldn’t be seeing that now that she was going to get a new top.

After that, the bikini incident didn’t come up again, until his wife confronted him for how he handled things.

