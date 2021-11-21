This Organization Is Helping Elderly Holocaust Survivors In Need As Winter Closes In And They Can’t Afford To Heat Their Homes

It feels unimaginable that a group of people who suffered on a scale as grand as the Holocaust would have to endure more in their lives; however, the Covid-19 pandemic has presented a new set of physical, emotional, and financial hurdles for survivors today.

A 2019 study conducted in Israel found that survivors are living remarkably long lives; with an average age of 85 years old, they have consistently higher life expectancies than their Israeli peers.

Despite this visibility and their increased need during the pandemic, relatively few programs care for aging survivors.

According to an article shared by ABC News, “The cost of caring for Holocaust survivors will not abate until 2025.”

This data was found by the UJA-Federation of New York, an initiative that fundraises for survivors and promotes Holocaust awareness. In their 2020 survey of 36,000 survivors living in New York, the non-profit organization also concluded that nearly 40% lived below the federal poverty line.

These findings demonstrate the importance of supporting organizations like the Survivor Mitzvah Project (SMP).

Their new GoFundMe page describes the non-profit’s efforts to uplift Holocaust survivors as “making sure their complex medical and emotional needs are met.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is one of the survivors helped by the Survivor Mitzvah Project

SMP gives participants monthly stipends between $150-$175 to offset their living costs, including medical and electric bills, food and shelter, and other caregiving costs.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.