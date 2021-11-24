This Sweet And Special Rescue Kitty Is Looking For A Loving Home

Montclair, California. The Ontario Rescue is a non-profit organization based in Montclair, California that rescues all kinds of animals in need.

From cats to dogs and everything in between, The Ontario Rescue never turns away an animal that requires their assistance, including small animals like bunnies, guinea pigs, and even hamsters.

Everyone at The Ontario Rescue works hard to help their rescue animals find homes with people that will love and care for them in the way that they deserve to be treated, and one of their recent additions looking for her happily ever after is a kitty named Kaya.

Kaya is only five and a half months old, and she is incredibly special. When she arrived at The Ontario Rescue, she was not in the best of shape.

Kaya was skinny, dehydrated, and covered in ticks and fleas. She needed extensive medical care, and with the help of her foster family, Kaya is now quite healthy and happy.

Facebook; pictured above is Kaya

“Not only is she the cutest kitty ever but she’s incredibly sweet,” The Ontario Rescue wrote in a Facebook post about Kaya.

“Everyone that meets her falls in love with her. She has been through a lot in her short life but that hasn’t stopped her from being super affectionate and playful. She gets along great with her foster families other cats and dogs.”

“She is so deserving of a wonderful forever home. Kaya has received zero applications, we are hoping that her story will continue to be shared so she can find her forever home.”

