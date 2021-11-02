This TikToker Went Viral After Sharing The Creepy Text Messages He Received Following A Tinder Date Gone Terribly Wrong

The TikToker @Trustmeimaexpert went viral last week after sharing the most insane post-Tinder date text messages.

“I took a guy out on a date a few weeks ago after we matched on Tinder,” the TikToker said in his first video, “And the very first thing he said to me when I got out of the car was ‘Oh wow, you remind me a lot of my uncle. That’s both attractive and very exciting for me.'”

As if that was not a large enough red flag, to begin with.

Weeks after the date, he began receiving text messages from an unknown number. The first text said they were looking to speak with him, to which he politely asked who was messaging him.

From there, the conversation took an unexpected turn- it was his Tinder date’s mother.

“You took my son on a date a couple of weeks ago and told him that you two were not compatible. I must say I was quite devastated when my son returned him from the outing and was not engaged to the man that he loves,” she started.

“So, I am reaching out to you to request that you enter into a relationship with my son and immediately begin planning a wedding- of which will be paid fifty-fifty between the two families.”

The TikToker was understandably thrown for a loop and asked, “This is a joke, right? You can’t honestly be serious.”

The mother then responded dead seriously, “There is no joking when it comes to my son’s love. He has pictures of you already in his room and wants to marry you as soon as possible. We will be coming by your place of work tomorrow to discuss things in person and present you with a ring that we have purchased.”

From there, the texts only got worse. The TikToker responded by telling the mother not to visit his office since it is stalking and harassment.

