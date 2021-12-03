3 Siblings Tragically Pass Away After Being Hit Head-On By A Driver Going The Wrong Direction

Monroe, Louisiana. On December 17th Dawn Simmons, a mom of 9 children, was headed home from Monroe in her SUV with several of her kids on board.

Dawn and her children were in Monroe for a basketball game that Dawn’s 17-year-old son Christopher was playing in.

Christopher ended up winning his game that day, making his team undefeated, and the family began their journey home from Monroe.

Dawn’s 20-year-old daughter Lindy, her 15-year-old daughter Kamryn, and Christopher’s 16-year-old girlfriend Marissa were also in the car on their way home from the game when tragedy struck.

54-year-old John Lundy was behind the wheel of his truck headed the wrong direction down Interstate 49 (he was driving north in the southbound lane) when he slammed head-first into Dawn’s SUV.

John was declared dead on the scene, along with Dawn’s 20-year-old daughter Lindy, who had been driving Dawn’s SUV.

Dawn and the rest of her family were rushed to nearby hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

One of Dawn’s oldest children, Katie DeRouen, received a heartbreaking call from her dad Ray while at a Christmas party; he told her that her mom and siblings had been in a terrible accident.

GoFundMe; pictured above are Kamryn, Christopher, and Lindy

