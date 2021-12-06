6 Months After Having Her Baby She Gave Him Up For Adoption And Now She’s Asking The Internet If She Made The Right Choice Since Her Baby Daddy’s Family Is Furious

A 21-year-old woman had her son back in April of this year. A few months later, she knew in her heart that she couldn’t give him what he really deserves in life.

“After 6 months of having him, I realized I did not have the maternal requirements to give him the love and attention he would need,” she explained.

She also was a single mom caring for her son, and her son’s father flat out refused to be a part of their son’s life.

She began looking into finding a family who would adopt and love her son.

In order for her to adopt her son, she needed to get the signature of her son’s father. She reached out to her son’s father about the paperwork, and he signed it without any issues.

A week after her son’s father signed the papers, her son was adopted to a family that was overjoyed to give him everything he needed.

Her son’s new family is able to provide for him financially, and they are able to shower him with attention and love too.

A few days ago, she was shocked to get a call from her baby daddy’s mom, who accused her of tossing “her grandchild” out like garbage.

The thing is, her ex’s mom never reached out to her at all or made it clear that she had any desire to strike up a relationship with her grandchild.

