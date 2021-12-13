A New Kickstarter Campaign Has Rallied The Community To Bring Back Book Revue In Huntington Village

Huntington, New York. The Book Revue in Huntington, New York, has been a treasured book shop in the heart of the village for forty-four years.

So the community was heartbroken to see that on September 30, Book Revue had to close its doors. It was the largest independent bookstore on Long Island to date.

Now, Mallory Braun– a former manager of the bookstore for five years– has launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the “next chapter” of the beloved book store.

“With the counsel of Richard Klein, I intend to start another bookshop in this town. To do so, our goal is to raise $250,000 in forty-five days. If we do not reach this goal in forty-five days, all of the donations go back to the donors,” Mallory said.

She especially loved the shop and its influence, so it was gut-wrenching for her to watch it close.

“When we locked our doors, Book Revue’s staff watched former customers pull on the handles and peer through the windows. We let some families in. A few kids will remember running through a bookstore without a single book in sight,” Mallory explained.

“There are other kids, grown now, who were raised in this store. I cannot tell you how many people told us that in the waning days.”

Mallory’s wish is for children to have a safe place to escape into worlds that only books can provide and for adults to have profound and animated conversations over shared interests.

Facebook; pictured above is Brook Revue

