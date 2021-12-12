After She Arrived At A Tinder Guy’s House For A Date, Police Officers Started Swarming The Place

A woman who goes by @thepennydarling recently shared a video where she explained that she showed up for a date at a guy’s house after meeting him on Tinder.

When she got there, there were police lights flashing and officers everywhere, and she wondered aloud in her video if she should leave.

“Gotta love when the red flags are SCREAMING,” she captioned her video.

In the comments section of her video, she then added, “Would it make it less weird if I told you he then scaled the house and got on the roof?”

Ok, I know what you’re thinking, the guy she showed up for a date with has to be a criminal, or completely crazy, right?

Wrong! In a follow-up video that she posted, she revealed the reason behind police officers swarming her date’s house, and it’s as wholesome as it gets, I promise.

TikTok; pictured above is a screenshot of her first video

“I met this guy on Tinder, but it was not my first time meeting him in person,” she started out by explaining.

“I had been to his house before; I felt safe going there. When I pulled into his driveway, several police officers pulled in around me and I got really scared…especially when they started running up to his front door and calling him by his first name.”

