After Their Family Dog Attacked, This Mom Lost Both Of Her Arms And Then Her Life While Trying To Protect Her Toddler

Bowler, Wisconsin. 35-year-old Heather Pingel lived in Bowler, Wisconsin, along with her boyfriend and their two children.

The family had recently gotten a dog, a Pit Bull who had previously been subject to abuse.

On December 8th, the family’s dog attacked, and Heather put herself in between the dog and her 4-year-old son in an effort to save her son’s life.

Heather did end up saving her son’s life with her heroic effort, but she sadly lost both of her arms in the process, and then her life a few days later.

“My sister has 2 kids with her boyfriend,” Heather’s sister Shannon Pingel wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“Yesterday he lost his job and today the unimaginable happened! A dog attacked their son and she did what any amazing mother would and sacrificed herself to save him.”

“He is doing good a lot of stitches but nothing too serious. My sister was not so lucky, she lost her life saving her sons.”

“She is nothing but a hero. We need help with medical bills, funeral costs, and help to raise her 2 beautiful babies.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Heather

