Fall Is Ending, But These Movies Will Let You Hold Onto It All Year Long

For many, fall is the season of new beginnings—it holds back-to-school energy, the promise of three-plus holidays, and countless cold-weather traditions we’ve missed all year.

Though winter is coming, there are thankfully still ways to hold tight to fall and all its beauty. One way to do that is through film and television that memorializes the golden season.

So here are some movies to put the fall back in your step:

When Harry Met Sally (1989): Even the DVD cover bursts with fall, the titular characters walking in front of a wall of fall reds and yellows.

Meg Ryan serves looks in a slew of scarves and overcoats, and the style spans from the late 70s to the early 80s. An absolute can’t miss, if not for the romance, then for the love of the New York City in fall aesthetic.

Autumn in New York (2000): Winona Rider is a spooky fall queen—for further evidence, please reference her work in Edward Scissorhands, Heathers, Stranger Things, and Beetlejuice.

Centered on a love affair that only spans the fall season, we live with the characters as the leaves change, and they do, too.

You’ve Got Mail (1998): Another Meg Ryan showstopper, we see the cheeky ingenue take on a battle with a prominent bookstore chain owner while simultaneously engaging in a relationship with him anonymously online.

We get lovely bookstore scenes that feel like a warm escape from a crisp fall day, and of course, Meg’s short blonde hair tousled by the wind.

