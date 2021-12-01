Fewer Than 1% Of Pilots Are Black Women And This College Student Is Reaching For The Skies With Her Dream Of Attending Flight School To Boost That Number

Baltimore, Maryland. Bria Bailey is a college student at the Adams Honors College at Morgan State University, where she currently is working towards her bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Previously, Bria attended Baltimore City Community College, where she graduated earlier this year after receiving her associate degree in general studies.

Bria maintained an impressive 4.0 GPA, and she graduated with honors as well. Though Bria says she’s incredibly appreciative to be at Morgan State University, she really dreams of going on to be a pilot for commercial airlines.

“While I am immensely grateful to be attending Morgan State University on a full scholarship, my ultimate dream and career goal is to become a commercial airline pilot,” Bria explained in a GoFundMe post.

“Less than half of 1% of professional pilots in the United States are Black women. It is one of my life’s goals to become one of them and increase that number.”

“I am currently participating in the Sisters of the Skies Mentorship Program, which aims to promote the progression and development of women of color seeking careers flying in the aviation industry.”

“Once I have gained more flight experience, I would love to share the world of aviation with other young Black girls to ignite the interest we need to diversify the aviation industry. Every cent raised from this fundraiser will bring me closer to making this a reality.”

Bria’s first goal is to be able to go to Brett Aviation, located in Middle River, Maryland, to obtain her Private Pilot License.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Bria

