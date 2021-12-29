He Bought A House With His Wife And Just Found Out That His Ex Is Their New Neighbor: He’s Seriously Concerned That Once His Ex Knows This She’s Going To Do Something For Revenge

A 42-year-old man is married to his 37-year-old wife Anna, and they recently purchased their very own home together.

He was able to get the keys to their new place yesterday, and so he drove over to the house so that he could do a few things in advance of moving in.

While he was driving past the mailbox in his new community, a woman caught his eye. He slowed his car down to look at her, and it dawned on him that he was staring at his 33-year-old ex-girlfriend Jane.

“We broke up 5 years ago, and it wasn’t cordial, or even polite,” he explained. “Bridges weren’t burned, they were nuked to oblivion.”

“A bit later as I was in my house I saw her get inside the house next to mine. I talk to my other neighbour and he confirmed that the house owner next to mine is called Jane, and a single girl in her thirties.”

“He described her as a quiet girl who mostly keep to herself but will say hi to other residents, and yeah that’s pretty much the Jane I remember.”

He thought that Jane still lived in the city that’s located around a half-hour from the house he just bought.

Jane doesn’t have any social media accounts, and Jane has always avoided his attempts to check in with her through mutual friends, so he had no way of seeing what she was up to anyway.

It’s a complete nightmare for him knowing that Jane is his new neighbor. She entirely blamed him for the end of their relationship, and Jane never got over it.

